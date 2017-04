Serious Sam's Bogus Detour Announced

Serious Samís Bogus Detour is an all-new action-adventure in the legendary Serious Sam saga from Hammerwatch developer Crackshell. Battle through beautiful Mediterranean locales, dangerous biological weapons labs and even high-tech moon bases as a one-man wrecking crew or in four-player online cooperative for maximum chaos! Dominate the chaotic Survival and Versus modes or make your own mods, modes, and even total conversions with the include game editor. Serious Samís Bogus Detour is the biggest little Serious Sam game ever made!

Developer Crackshell announces, which lives up to the detour in its title by departing from the first-person shooter genre of previous Serious Sam games. They call this an action adventure, though the reveal trailer makes this look like a top-down, bullet hell shooter. The game's Steam page is online, offering a summer 2017 release window and the following description: