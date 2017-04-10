Serious Sam's Bogus Detour Announced

|
Developer Crackshell announces Serious Sam's Bogus Detour, which lives up to the detour in its title by departing from the first-person shooter genre of previous Serious Sam games. They call this an action adventure, though the reveal trailer makes this look like a top-down, bullet hell shooter. The game's Steam page is online, offering a summer 2017 release window and the following description:
