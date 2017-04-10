 
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Sells 1M

[Apr 10, 2017, 8:15 pm ET] - 10 Comments

Developer Bluehole and Brendan "PLAYERUNKNOWN" Greene announces that PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS has now sold over a million copies in just a couple of weeks of early access. Here's word on the battle royale game's surprising success:

Holding strong as Steam’s number one seller for more than two weeks, Bluehole and Brendan Greene (aka PLAYERUNKNOWN) announced today that PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS has sold more than one million units on Steam Early Access in 16 days. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS has remained in the top three concurrent user count on Steam, peaking at more than 89,000 simultaneous active players at a given time.

The battle royale chart-topper has over 150,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch with more than 2,000 streamers streaming every day. To date, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS has been featured on more than 39,841 streams for a total of 5,168,180 minutes streamed since launch.

“We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the dedication of our players and we are truly humbled by their passionate response,” said Brendan Greene (aka PLAYERUKNOWN). “As we move to make improvements and deliver new content we will actively engage this growing fan base.”

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Sells 1M
