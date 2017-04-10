BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., the premier anime videogame publisher and developer has announced NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja STORM® Legacy, which includes all four titles from the storied NARUTO series, spanning the entire NARUTO and SHIPPUDEN storylines. With 16 million NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM games sold worldwide, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy collects all four games: NARUTO™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 2, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 3 Full Burst and NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 Road to Boruto into one epic remastered compilation. The collection will be available for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, and PC via STEAM in 2017.



With Legacy, players will experience NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM, Ultimate Ninja STORM 2, Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst as a remastered set, and available for current generation consoles for the very first time. The three remastered titles, as well as the included NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto, will also include all of the major downloadable content offered throughout the series, giving fans the entire NARUTO SHIPPUDEN storyline in one package. The set will also include an exclusive Steelbook case, NARUTO art book, and bonus NARUTO anime disc, making this the perfect addition for any fan of the NARUTO series.



“NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy is the perfect starting point for new fans discovering the popular series and dedicated fans who want to experience their favorite NARUTO stories again on PS4, Xbox One, or STEAM,” said Eric Hartness, Vice President of Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “Throughout the Naruto Storm series of games, CyberConnect2 has crafted groundbreaking NARUTO experiences that any newbie, ninja, Hokage, or anime fan will love playing again and again.”