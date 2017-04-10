All-caps publisher developer BANDAI NAMCO announces NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: ULTIMATE
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., the premier
anime videogame publisher and developer has announced NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™:
Ultimate Ninja STORM® Legacy, which includes all four titles from the storied
NARUTO series, spanning the entire NARUTO and SHIPPUDEN storylines. With 16
million NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM games sold worldwide, NARUTO
SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy collects all four games: NARUTO™:
Ultimate Ninja® STORM, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 2, NARUTO
SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 3 Full Burst and NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate
Ninja® STORM 4 Road to Boruto into one epic remastered compilation. The
collection will be available for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment
system, Xbox One, and PC via STEAM in 2017.
With Legacy, players will experience NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM, Ultimate
Ninja STORM 2, Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst as a remastered set, and
available for current generation consoles for the very first time. The three
remastered titles, as well as the included NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Ultimate Ninja STORM
4 Road to Boruto, will also include all of the major downloadable content
offered throughout the series, giving fans the entire NARUTO SHIPPUDEN storyline
in one package. The set will also include an exclusive Steelbook case, NARUTO
art book, and bonus NARUTO anime disc, making this the perfect addition for any
fan of the NARUTO series.
“NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy is the perfect starting point for
new fans discovering the popular series and dedicated fans who want to
experience their favorite NARUTO stories again on PS4, Xbox One, or STEAM,” said
Eric Hartness, Vice President of Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America
Inc. “Throughout the Naruto Storm series of games, CyberConnect2 has crafted
groundbreaking NARUTO experiences that any newbie, ninja, Hokage, or anime fan
will love playing again and again.”