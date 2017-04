Minecraft Adding Real-Money Marketplace

Millions of Players, Dozens of Devices, One Minecraft Marketplace



Partner content will appear in the Minecraft in-game Store, which is available to Minecraft Pocket Edition and Windows 10 Edition, including Windows 10, Android, iOS, Apple TV, Gear VR, Oculus and Amazon Kindle Minecraft players. The in-game store makes it easy for players to download and install new maps, textures and skins without ever leaving the game.

Every new submission from partners is reviewed for quality and safety before it is added to the store and available to players.

Players use Minecraft Coins, a virtual currency, to make purchases. This allows creators to set a single price globally.

A new Minecraft Partner Program is being launched by Microsoft, as they are set to open a premium marketplace for content for the sandbox construction game. This will involve cash money, though this will be enveloped in a new form of virtual currency because everything is better with spacebux. They offer the chance to be a content provider, though this requires being registered as a business. Here's word on what to expect: