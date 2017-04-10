 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Minecraft Adding Real-Money Marketplace

[Apr 10, 2017, 10:03 am ET] - 12 Comments

A new Minecraft Partner Program is being launched by Microsoft, as they are set to open a premium marketplace for content for the sandbox construction game. This will involve cash money, though this will be enveloped in a new form of virtual currency because everything is better with spacebux. They offer the chance to be a content provider, though this requires being registered as a business. Here's word on what to expect:

Millions of Players, Dozens of Devices, One Minecraft Marketplace

Partner content will appear in the Minecraft in-game Store, which is available to Minecraft Pocket Edition and Windows 10 Edition, including Windows 10, Android, iOS, Apple TV, Gear VR, Oculus and Amazon Kindle Minecraft players.

  • The in-game store makes it easy for players to download and install new maps, textures and skins without ever leaving the game.
  • Every new submission from partners is reviewed for quality and safety before it is added to the store and available to players.
  • Players use Minecraft Coins, a virtual currency, to make purchases. This allows creators to set a single price globally.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Minecraft Adding Real-Money Marketplace
Battlezone VR Beta
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Overwatch Skins Leak?
Steam Top 10
Sunday Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Metaverse 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.