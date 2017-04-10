Minecraft Adding Real-Money Marketplace

Millions of Players, Dozens of Devices, One Minecraft Marketplace



Partner content will appear in the Minecraft in-game Store, which is available to Minecraft Pocket Edition and Windows 10 Edition, including Windows 10, Android, iOS, Apple TV, Gear VR, Oculus and Amazon Kindle Minecraft players.

The in-game store makes it easy for players to download and install new maps, textures and skins without ever leaving the game.

Every new submission from partners is reviewed for quality and safety before it is added to the store and available to players.

Players use Minecraft Coins, a virtual currency, to make purchases. This allows creators to set a single price globally.