 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Battlezone VR Beta

[Apr 10, 2017, 10:03 am ET] - 1 Comment

Battlezone website is accepting signups to beta test the Windows VR version of Battlezone, the retro action/strategy game (thanks Eurogamer). This is already available for PlayStation VR, and now they are preparing versions for release for Oculus Rift and HTC VIVE. Registrations end on the 13th, and here's word on the testing:

Why are we doing a beta?
PC is a fantastic platform for gamers because of the choice it offers. Before we release Battlezone on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift we want to make sure it’s optimised for the different kinds of hardware configurations you use, as well as testing the performance of online co-op.

To do this, we need your help! We’re looking for a select group of HTC Vive and Oculus Rift owners who want to help test our game, and are keen to give feedback directly to the devs.

When is the beta?
The Beta will run from April 19th to April 25th inclusive.

How can I get involved?
Obviously you’ll need either the HTC Vive or the Oculus Rift, and meet the minimum specs on your PC – as long as you have that, you’re in with a chance!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Minecraft Adding Real-Money Marketplace
Battlezone VR Beta
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Overwatch Skins Leak?
Steam Top 10
Sunday Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Metaverse 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.