Battlezone VR Beta

Why are we doing a beta?

PC is a fantastic platform for gamers because of the choice it offers. Before we release Battlezone on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift we want to make sure it’s optimised for the different kinds of hardware configurations you use, as well as testing the performance of online co-op.

To do this, we need your help! We’re looking for a select group of HTC Vive and Oculus Rift owners who want to help test our game, and are keen to give feedback directly to the devs.



When is the beta?

The Beta will run from April 19th to April 25th inclusive.



How can I get involved?

Obviously you’ll need either the HTC Vive or the Oculus Rift, and meet the minimum specs on your PC – as long as you have that, you’re in with a chance!