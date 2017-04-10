Battlezone VR Beta

|
Battlezone website is accepting signups to beta test the Windows VR version of Battlezone, the retro action/strategy game (thanks Eurogamer). This is already available for PlayStation VR, and now they are preparing versions for release for Oculus Rift and HTC VIVE. Registrations end on the 13th, and here's word on the testing:
