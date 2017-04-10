 
U.K. Sales Charts

[Apr 10, 2017, 10:03 am ET] - 1 Comment

The Sims 4 is the top title on the GFK Chart-Track top 30 chart of the bestselling PC games in the U.K. for the week ending April 8th. The little people continue to dominate this chart, as a five of the top 11 games are from that series. Mass Effect: Andromeda was number two last week, but now drops to number seven. Persona 5 debuts at number one on the all platforms chart, where Mass Effect: Andromeda drops to number five after a brief stint at number one. Here's how they summarize all this action:

Launched on Tuesday on PS4 and PS3 and receiving glowing reviews, ‘Persona 5’ from Atlus/Deep Silver debuts at No1.

It is the first J-RPG (Japanese RPG) to debut at the top of the All Formats Chart since ‘Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch’ back in W5 2013 (‘Final Fantasy XV’ launched at No2, but it had to contend with ‘FIFA 17’). It is by far the biggest launch for a ‘Persona’ title and the first ever All Formats No1 for developer and publisher Atlus. ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ slips down to No5 after two weeks at the top, while ‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ and ‘Lego Worlds’ both hold on to No’s 2 and 3 respectively. Originally released on Wii U back in W13 2013 when it debuted at No12, ‘Lego City Undercover’ comes to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, pushing it back in to the chart at No8 and giving publisher Warner Bros. two Lego games in the Top 10 and four in the Top 40. Retailer promotions give boosts to ‘Overwatch’ up from No14 to No10 and ‘WWE 2K17’ up from No19 to No13.

The only other new titles to make the Top 40 are ‘Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition’ from Gearbox Publishing/Maximum Games at No23 and ‘Yo-Kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits’ at No36. Sister title ‘Yo-Kai Watch 2: Fleshy Souls’ fails to make the Top 40.

