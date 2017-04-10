 
Out of the Blue

[Apr 10, 2017, 10:03 am ET]

Congrats to UT Arlington for raging through Blizzard's Heroes of the Dorm tournament. My brain gets quickly overwhelmed by too much strategy, so Heroes of the Storm is about as much MOBA as I can handle, and I enjoy watching the matches. This is actually the third year in a row that I've watched parts of this tournament, which made me laugh at myself when I thought more about it. I've explained dozens of times that I don't watch college sports, and  now I realize that for this HotS scenario I'm the exact opposite, as I get caught up in this amateur collegiate tournament every year, but I almost never watch professional games. That seems a little weird.

