 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Overwatch Skins Leak?

[Apr 09, 2017, 12:02 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A post on reddit has an image purportedly leaked on Xbox LIVE that shows what seem to be some new Overwatch skins, which appear to be characters in their original Overwatch uniforms. This is from a tile titled "Overwatch: Origins Edition, which sounds like a reissued version of the game, but PCGamesN thinks these skins will be part of a special event in the multiplayer shooter this week. If that's the case, we'll know soon enough, as Blizzard recently teased an announcement for Tuesday.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Overwatch Skins Leak?
Steam Top 10
Sunday Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Battlefield 1 Monthly Updates Planned; New Expansion Details
Star Wars: The Old Republic The War for Iokath Next Week
Saturday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.