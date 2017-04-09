Overwatch Skins Leak?

|
A post on reddit has an image purportedly leaked on Xbox LIVE that shows what seem to be some new Overwatch skins, which appear to be characters in their original Overwatch uniforms. This is from a tile titled "Overwatch: Origins Edition, which sounds like a reissued version of the game, but PCGamesN thinks these skins will be part of a special event in the multiplayer shooter this week. If that's the case, we'll know soon enough, as Blizzard recently teased an announcement for Tuesday.
