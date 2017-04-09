 
Out of the Blue

[Apr 09, 2017, 12:01 pm ET]

Thanks for suggestions about finding a good contractor. We're looking at someone who comes recommended by our real estate agent, and we're optimistic. That said, the guy we fired was recommended by a stager who was also recommended by our real estate agent, so we may just be jumping in the same rabbit hole here, but, as I say, we're hopeful after meeting the guy and checking his references, so we'll just have to see how that goes.

Recommended Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Links: Stephen King's The Dark Tower Timeline.
Stories: Pearl Jam, Journey, Yes Score Epic Night at Rock Hall of Fame.
Fresh Express Issues Recall After Florida People Find Dead Bat In Prepackaged Salad.
Science: Big asteroid to whiz (safely) by Earth this month.
Media: Glass bottom pool with a view.
Just your average Dad Prank.
Cat Vs. Optical Illusions.
The Funnies: FoxTrot.

