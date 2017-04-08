 
Battlefield 1 Monthly Updates Planned; New Expansion Details

[Apr 08, 2017, 10:21 am ET] - 10 Comments

The Battlefield website maps out "the road ahead for Battlefield 1," with an outline of plans for the World War I first-person shooter. They announce their seasonal updates are giving way to monthly updates, saying, "we’re going to bring you more of what you want, faster than ever." Their planned spring update is still on the way, though, and they outline the new Platoons feature it will bring. They also tip their hand about other in-game improvements and tweaks on the way. Finally, they offer details on their next DLC pack, The Name of the Tsar (Nicholas II... what do I win?). This will add the Russian forces who fought in the war amidst revolutions in their home country. They provide some concept art and this outline of what to expect:

We can’t talk about the “road ahead” without mentioning the upcoming expansions. Each one is packed with new maps, weapons, vehicles, and game modes. We have so much more to share about the Great War!

Battlefield 1 In The Name Of The Tsar will bring you to the Eastern Front, where you will fight alongside the Russian army and witness the brutality of combat and the bitter cold of the Russian winters, as seen in the concept exploration images in this post. Prepare yourself for all new tactics employed by the Russian army. Though the frost is cold, the steel is colder.

Thanks for reading – we hope you’re as excited for the road ahead as we are. Keep the feedback coming and we’ll see you on the battlefield.

Battlefield 1 Monthly Updates Planned; New Expansion Details
