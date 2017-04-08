Battlefield 1 Monthly Updates Planned; New Expansion Details

We can’t talk about the “road ahead” without mentioning the upcoming expansions. Each one is packed with new maps, weapons, vehicles, and game modes. We have so much more to share about the Great War!



Battlefield 1 In The Name Of The Tsar will bring you to the Eastern Front, where you will fight alongside the Russian army and witness the brutality of combat and the bitter cold of the Russian winters, as seen in the concept exploration images in this post. Prepare yourself for all new tactics employed by the Russian army. Though the frost is cold, the steel is colder.



Thanks for reading – we hope you’re as excited for the road ahead as we are. Keep the feedback coming and we’ll see you on the battlefield.