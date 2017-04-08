Battlefield 1 Monthly Updates Planned; New Expansion Details

|
The Battlefield website maps out "the road ahead for Battlefield 1," with an outline of plans for the World War I first-person shooter. They announce their seasonal updates are giving way to monthly updates, saying, "we’re going to bring you more of what you want, faster than ever." Their planned spring update is still on the way, though, and they outline the new Platoons feature it will bring. They also tip their hand about other in-game improvements and tweaks on the way. Finally, they offer details on their next DLC pack, The Name of the Tsar (Nicholas II... what do I win?). This will add the Russian forces who fought in the war amidst revolutions in their home country. They provide some concept art and this outline of what to expect:
