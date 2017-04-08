 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Star Wars: The Old Republic The War for Iokath Next Week

[Apr 08, 2017, 10:21 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Star Wars: The Old Republic website has details on The War for Iokath, new content coming to the Star Wars MMORPG on April 11th. Surprisingly it turns out resources were in short supply a along time ago, in spite of the Empire's penchant for building mile-long star destroyers and space stations that can be mistaken for moons. The War for Iokath involves the struggle for these resources, and in an unexpected twist, there may be a super-weapon hidden on a planet somewhere (no word if it has a remote shield generator). Here's more:

Untouched for centuries, the technological planet of Iokath holds a wealth of power sources, weapon components, and raw materials ripe for the taking. Both the Empire and the Republic now set their war efforts on Iokath, hoping to secure the valuable planet and its vital resources.

Locked in a stalemate, both factions turn to you and your Alliance for support. As Commander, you’re faced with a momentous decision: will you commit your Alliance to Empress Acina’s Imperial forces, or Jace Malcom’s Republic troops? Your choice will determine a power shift throughout the galaxy.

But resources aren’t the only treasure Iokath holds. The Alliance has received word of a deadly weapon hidden on the planet’s surface, with the ability to turn the tide of war. If the rumors are true, this weapon may be guarded by a destructive and powerful machine god called Tyth…and you must secure it. Anyone who wishes to claim Iokath’s power for themselves should prepare to rally their allies as squaring off against this droid superpower will be a difficult fight.

Prepare for battle – Join ‘The War for Iokath’ on April 11th!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Battlefield 1 Monthly Updates Planned; New Expansion Details
Star Wars: The Old Republic The War for Iokath Next Week
Saturday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Released
Gearbox Drops G2A Deal
Golf for Workgroups Early Access
Herald: An Interactive Period Drama and Stories Untold Demos
BlizzCon 2017 Tickets on Sale Tomorrow
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.