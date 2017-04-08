Star Wars: The Old Republic The War for Iokath Next Week

Untouched for centuries, the technological planet of Iokath holds a wealth of power sources, weapon components, and raw materials ripe for the taking. Both the Empire and the Republic now set their war efforts on Iokath, hoping to secure the valuable planet and its vital resources.



Locked in a stalemate, both factions turn to you and your Alliance for support. As Commander, you’re faced with a momentous decision: will you commit your Alliance to Empress Acina’s Imperial forces, or Jace Malcom’s Republic troops? Your choice will determine a power shift throughout the galaxy.



But resources aren’t the only treasure Iokath holds. The Alliance has received word of a deadly weapon hidden on the planet’s surface, with the ability to turn the tide of war. If the rumors are true, this weapon may be guarded by a destructive and powerful machine god called Tyth…and you must secure it. Anyone who wishes to claim Iokath’s power for themselves should prepare to rally their allies as squaring off against this droid superpower will be a difficult fight.



Prepare for battle – Join ‘The War for Iokath’ on April 11th!