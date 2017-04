Out of the Blue

I've explained before about my time-delayed movie watching because I rarely get to the theater. So I finally got to see, and I liked it even more than I thought I would. This was a favorite comic of my youth, and not just because of his tasteful first name (Stephen). But I didn't think there would be so many details to call back to in the movie to resonate for long-time fans, so I was surprised and happy when it turned out there are. Perhaps they did this too well, as the movie's overall reviews are fine, but nothing spectacular (perhaps in part due to the controversial depiction of the ancient one?). The movie is a 7.6 on IMDb and a 72 on Metacritic , but I'd give it a 10/10. Though isn't it weird when a movie has more than one character from a different movie? I love both Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong, but the pairing kept inspiring the nagging thought that they would end up trying to rescue Doctor Strange from Mars.