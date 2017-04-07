Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Released

Publisher Gearbox and developer People Can Fly announce the release of
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, the reloaded version of Bulletstorm, their
first-person shooter. The game is available for Windows, Xbox One, and
PlayStation 4, with the Windows edition available
on Steam. Also now
on Steam is an expansion
for this called Duke Nukem's Bulletstorm Tour, which allows you to play through the game as
Duke Nukem for an extra five bucks. The
launch trailer for
this came out a couple of weeks ago, and here's word from Gearbox that doesn't
sound like your father's Shugashack: "It has been an honor working with People
Can Fly to help bring new gamers to the franchise People Can Fly has built with
Bulletstorm," said Steve Gibson, Head of Gearbox Publishing. "Bulletstorm: Full
Clip Edition is truly the definitive version of the game, as it takes the
experience to a new level of presentation and graphical fidelity that has
exceeded expectation. Whether this is your first time playing in this universe,
or you’re coming back to Stygia, there are incredible new experiences waiting
for you." Here's more:
Developer People Can Fly and publisher Gearbox Publishing are pleased to
announce that Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition launches today on the PlayStation®4
computer entertainment system, Xbox One, the all-in-one games and entertainment
system from Microsoft, and Windows PC. Featuring updated hi-res textures,
increased polygon counts, sterling audio, smoother framerates, and running in up
to 4K resolution on PC and PS4™ Pro, this upgraded and definitive version of the
action-packed, critically-acclaimed first-person shooter comes with all the
previously-released DLC along with brand-new content.
For the first time ever, players will get the chance to play Bulletstorm as the
iconic Duke Nukem in Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition. Featuring a rerecorded
script and brand new lines from the voice of Duke, Jon St. John, the Duke
Nukem’s Bulletstorm Tour add-on content will replace main character Grayson Hunt
with The King himself and provide players with a whole new butt-kicking
perspective on the cult-classic shooter. Duke Nukem’s Bulletstorm Tour is now
available for digital purchase for $4.99.
“Everyone at People Can Fly is thrilled to be bringing Bulletstorm back to
gamers around the world,” said Sebastian Wojciechowski, president of People Can
Fly. “The team has poured their hearts into this project, and worked tirelessly
to ensure that this is the best Bulletstorm experience for fans the world over.
We are thrilled to be bringing this franchise, which we hold dear to our hearts,
to a new generation of gamers.”
Now available on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, Bulletstorm: Full Clip
Edition is the ultimate Bulletstorm experience, and includes:
The Total Package – All previously-released content, including the Gun
Sonata and Blood Symphony add-on packs, now on modern platforms.
New Overkill Campaign Mode – Upon completing the main campaign, blast
through this New Game+ mode with an unrestricted arsenal of weapons and
Skillshots.
New Echo Maps – Players can showcase their skills on six brand-new
levels for the score-based Echo Mode.
Killer Visuals – Presented with updated models, environments, and
animations all running at 60fps across all platforms.
The Art of Destruction – Pull off masterful kills by mixing fast-paced
gunplay with unique kick, slide, and leash combos.
Visceral Audio – Orchestrate a crescendo of chaos with newly remastered
audio effects.
Duke Nukem’s Bulletstorm Tour – Play through the entire Bulletstorm:
Full Clip Edition campaign as Duke Nukem, featuring full voice over and
brand-new lines from Jon St. John, the original voice of Duke.