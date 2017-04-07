 
Gearbox Drops G2A Deal

[Apr 07, 2017, 5:31 pm ET] - 3 Comments

G2A did not accede to Gearbox in the short time since receiving a list of changes Gearbox was demanding to continue their business relationship. Therefore there will be no partnership for special editions of the just-released Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition. Eurogamer has a statement from Gearbox Publishing:

As there has been no public movement from G2A by the time Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition launched now on PC, Gearbox Publishing will be doing their part to not directly support a marketplace that did not make the new public commitment to protecting customers and developers requested by Gearbox Publishing. We do not control G2A's marketplace or where they may obtain keys from parties outside of Gearbox Publishing, but we can confirm that today we have begun executing on our extraction process

Golf for Workgroups Early Access
Steam now offers early access to Golf for Workgroups, a golfing game that seems to be as unusual as its title suggests. This began as a free game back in 2008 called Golf?, and this trailer amply demonstrates why they included the question mark. Here's the equally strange accompanying description, which is spectacularly meta:

Golf for Workgroups is a competently designed golf course, ball, player and cart simulation with a swing component designed to be satisfying. Includes free roaming golfer and caddy using industry standard WASD and mouse layout. Up to four players each navigate a biped around a height field texture mapped to look like a golf hole.

Features

  • Online multiplayer for up to four.
  • Nine holes.
  • Match, Skins, Speed, Team Skins and Team Speed modes.
  • Voice and text chat.
  • Carts with rockets.
  • Heads.
  • Formerly known as Golf?.

