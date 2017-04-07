Gearbox Drops G2A Deal

G2A did not accede to Gearbox in the short time since receiving a
list of changes Gearbox was
demanding to continue their business relationship. Therefore there will be no
partnership for special editions of the just-released Bulletstorm: Full Clip
Edition.
Eurogamer has a statement from Gearbox Publishing:
As there has been
no public movement from G2A by the time Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition launched
now on PC, Gearbox Publishing will be doing their part to not directly support a
marketplace that did not make the new public commitment to protecting customers
and developers requested by Gearbox Publishing. We do not control G2A's
marketplace or where they may obtain keys from parties outside of Gearbox
Publishing, but we can confirm that today we have begun executing on our
extraction process
Golf for Workgroups Early Access Steam now offers early
access to Golf for Workgroups, a golfing game that seems to be as unusual
as its title suggests. This began as a free game back in 2008 called Golf?, and
this trailer amply
demonstrates why they included the question mark. Here's the equally strange
accompanying description, which is spectacularly meta:
Golf for
Workgroups is a competently designed golf course, ball, player and cart
simulation with a swing component designed to be satisfying. Includes free
roaming golfer and caddy using industry standard WASD and mouse layout. Up to
four players each navigate a biped around a height field texture mapped to look
like a golf hole.
Features
Online multiplayer for up to four.
Nine holes.
Match, Skins, Speed, Team Skins and Team Speed
modes.