 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Herald: An Interactive Period Drama and Stories Untold Demos

[Apr 07, 2017, 5:30 pm ET] - 1 Comment

GOG.com announces the release of a free demo for Herald: An Interactive Period Drama, as if more was needed to sell the game beyond such a dynamic and descriptive title. They also mention a new demo for Stories Untold as well as a Dex demo we already reported. Here's word:

So there's this game and it looks rather intriguing. You definitely want to try it but you're not ready to commit yet. What to do? Grab the demo, of course!

Herald: An Interactive Period Drama recently released Book I & II of its story and you can now sample them in the free Demo that just became available. If you end up enjoying it, go ahead and grab the full game, which is now 20% off!

This is not the only cool demo to recently be made available on GOG.com, however. Stories Untold also has its own demo now and it's just spooky enough to get you hooked without giving away too much.

If you're looking for something more futuristic, grab the Dex demo and platform around its cyberpunk setting to get your bearings before you decide to come back for more.

The 20% discount for Herald: An Interactive Period Drama will last until Monday 1 PM UTC.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Released
Gearbox Drops G2A Deal
Herald: An Interactive Period Drama and Stories Untold Demos
BlizzCon 2017 Tickets on Sale Tomorrow
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Squad Free Weekend
World of Tanks Visual Revamp Plans
CD Projekt RED's CYBERPUNK TM
Shiness Character Trailer
Sexy Brutale Character Trailer 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.