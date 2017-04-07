Herald: An Interactive Period Drama and Stories Untold Demos

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
GOG.com announces the release of a free demo for Herald: An Interactive Period Drama, as if more was needed to sell the game beyond such a dynamic and descriptive title. They also mention a new demo for Stories Untold as well as a Dex demo we already reported. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 7 April 2017, 20:23.
Chatbear Announcements.