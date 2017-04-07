Herald: An Interactive Period Drama and Stories Untold Demos

So there's this game and it looks rather intriguing. You definitely want to try it but you're not ready to commit yet. What to do? Grab the demo, of course!



Herald: An Interactive Period Drama recently released Book I & II of its story and you can now sample them in the free Demo that just became available. If you end up enjoying it, go ahead and grab the full game, which is now 20% off!



This is not the only cool demo to recently be made available on GOG.com, however. Stories Untold also has its own demo now and it's just spooky enough to get you hooked without giving away too much.



If you're looking for something more futuristic, grab the Dex demo and platform around its cyberpunk setting to get your bearings before you decide to come back for more.



The 20% discount for Herald: An Interactive Period Drama will last until Monday 1 PM UTC.