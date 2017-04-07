BlizzCon 2017 Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

The second batch of BlizzCon 2017 tickets will go on sale Saturday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m. PDT through Universe. Visit the www.universe.com/blizzcon2017 for a chance to grab one!

Click here Saturday at 10:00 a.m. to buy tickets!

To make the ticket purchase process as smooth as possible, take some time to read up on this year’s ticket sales process and what’s new for 2017:

BlizzCon Ticket Info page – Get an overview of BlizzCon 2017 general admission tickets.

Ticket Purchasing Guide – Contains additional handy details on the ticket sales process, including what information you’ll need to provide before trying to get tickets.

You’ll have until July 14 at 8:00 p.m. PDT to edit attendee information on your tickets, so it’s OK to enter your own name and email address for every ticket for now—just remember to go back and update this info before the deadline!



A limited number of tickets to an exclusive pre-BlizzCon dinner benefitting Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) will go on sale Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. PDT. For viewers at home, in-depth coverage of BlizzCon will also be available with the BlizzCon Virtual Ticket. Further details will be announced at a later date.



BlizzCon 2017 takes place November 3 and 4 at the Anaheim Convention Center, and tickets cost $199 each (plus applicable taxes and fees). Tickets to the BlizzCon Benefit Dinner cost $750 each (plus applicable taxes and fees; BlizzCon admission included). For more information, check out the official BlizzCon site.