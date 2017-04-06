 
Dragon Age 4 Outed?

[Apr 06, 2017, 7:31 pm ET] - 6 Comments

PSU.com points to an Instagram post as possible evidence that a new Dragon Age game is in the works. BioWare has not announced a fourth entry in the RPG series, but the post by voice actress Alix Wilton Regan suggests development is underway. Having previously played the female Elven inquisitor, her selfie in the recording studio with the hashtag #Elf has gotten fans hopes up. Of course, she may just be working on a sequel to the Will Ferrell movie, or something else unrelated, so we'll just have to wait and see.

