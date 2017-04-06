Gearbox Issues Ultimatum to G2A

Eurogamer
has a reaction from Gearbox to their announcement of their
partnership with G2A. They apparently missed all the complaints about shoddy
practices at G2A until influencer TotalBuscut influenced them with a
total kick
to the biscuits
, saying, "Pulling coverage plans for it and future Gearbox
titles. No support for crooks." Now Gearbox says they are demanding G2A change
their ways with the following manifesto in order to keep their Bulletstorm:
Full Clip Edition
bundle deal:
Gearbox Publishing heard loud and
clear the concerns voiced by John 'TotalBiscuit' Bain. Gearbox was then provided
with a lot of documentation on the subject, after which John was gracious enough
to spend time across the last two days with our head of publishing Steve Gibson
to put together a proposal and a deadline for G2A to act upon.
- Before Bulletstorm Steam launch, G2A makes a
public commitment to this: Within 30 days, G2A Shield (aka, customer fraud
protection) is made free instead of a separate paid subscription service
within terms offered by other major marketplaces. All customers who spend
money deserve fraud protection from a storefront. To that end, all existing
G2A Shield customers are notified by April 14th that fraud protection
services are now free and they will no longer be charged for this.
- Before Bulletstorm Steam launch, G2A makes a
public commitment to this: Within 90 days, G2A will open up a web service or
API to certified developers and publishers to search for and flag for
immediate removal, keys that are fraudulent. This access will be free of
charge and will not require payment by the content holders.
- Before Bulletstorm Steam launch, G2A makes a
public commitment to this: Within 60 days implement throttling for
non-certified developers and publishers at the title, userid, and account
payable levels for a fraud flagging process. This is to protect content
providers from having large quantities of stolen goods flipped on G2A before
they can be flagged.
- Before Bulletstorm Steam launch, G2A makes a
public commitment to this: Within 30 days, G2A restructures its payment
system so that customers who wish to buy and sell legitimate keys are given
a clear, simple fee-structure that is easy to understand and contains no
hidden or obfuscated charges. Join the ranks of other major marketplaces.
Gearbox Publishing won't support a marketplace that is unwilling to make
these commitments and execute on them.