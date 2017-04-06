New GeForce Drivers

 
[Apr 06, 2017, 7:31 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The GeForce website offers new version 381.65 WHQL-certified Windows drivers, saying these are the game-ready drivers for the Quake Champions closed beta as well as the new TITAN Xp graphics cards mentioned in the story below. Here's word on all they do:

Our new GeForce Game Ready 381.65 WHQL drivers are optimized for the Quake Champions closed beta. In addition, they add support for NVIDIA Ansel in Kona and Snake Pass, add support for the new NVIDIA TITAN Xp, and are recommended for users installing the Windows 10 Creators Update. To download and install, simply fire up GeForce Experience and click the "Drivers" tab.

