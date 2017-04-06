 
NVIDIA TITAN Xp & OS X Pascal Support Announced

[Apr 06, 2017, 7:31 pm ET] - 5 Comments

The NVIDIA Blog introduces the NVIDIA TITAN Xp, their latest top-of-the-line graphics card they promise will provide "irresponsible amounts of performance." They quantify this by saying this Pascal-based card will offer up to 3X the performance of the Maxwell-powered TITAN X. These are on sale now for $1,200.00 USD with a limit of two per customer, so you can save what's leftover for Lamborghinis. They also say this will come to Macs, promising OS X Pascal drivers this month. Here's more on these cards:

If you need all the power you can get, our new NVIDIA TITAN Xp is the card you need to have.

Introduced today, the Pascal-powered TITAN Xp pushes more cores, faster clocks, faster memory and more TFLOPS than its predecessor, the 2016 Pascal-powered TITAN X.

With the new TITAN Xp we’re delivering a card to users who demand the very best NVIDIA GPU, directly from NVIDIA and supported by NVIDIA.

Key stats:

  • 12GB of GDDR5X memory running at 11.4 Gbps
  • 3,840 CUDA cores running at 1.6GHz
  • 12 TFLOPs of brute force

This is extreme performance for extreme users where every drop counts.

Open to Mac Community
Speaking of users, we’re also making the new TITAN Xp open to the Mac community with new Pascal drivers, coming this month. For the first time, this gives Mac users access to the immense horsepower delivered by our award-winning Pascal-powered GPUs.

TITAN Xp is available now for $1,200 direct from nvidia.com, and select system builders soon.

