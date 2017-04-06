NVIDIA TITAN Xp & OS X Pascal Support Announced

|
The NVIDIA Blog introduces the NVIDIA TITAN Xp, their latest top-of-the-line graphics card they promise will provide "irresponsible amounts of performance." They quantify this by saying this Pascal-based card will offer up to 3X the performance of the Maxwell-powered TITAN X. These are on sale now for $1,200.00 USD with a limit of two per customer, so you can save what's leftover for Lamborghinis. They also say this will come to Macs, promising OS X Pascal drivers this month. Here's more on these cards:
