Mass Effect: Andromeda Patched

[Apr 06, 2017, 7:31 pm ET] - 6 Comments

BioWare producer Michael Gamble tweets that the promised version 1.05 patch is now live in Mass Effect: Andromeda. This addresses the creepy eyes in the RPG sequel as well as other issues, as outlined in the patch notes. Word is: "Patch 1.05 is out now. We made a change to the eyes, and a number of other things. Tell me what you think." BioWare also offers this blog post on the update. At least we assume it is, as it actually does not mention any games by name. This post discusses balance changes in the patch for multiplayer based on feedback from the community. Word is: "We’re continuing to look into issues around weapon balance, particularly at higher difficulties. We’re also looking at melee-focused builds to ensure they pack the right punch."

