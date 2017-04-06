 
Hearthstone Expands

[Apr 06, 2017, 7:31 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Blizzard announces the Journey to Un’Goro expansion is now live in Hearthstone, their virtual card strategy game. This takes us back to the days when dinosaur cards roamed the earth, before nature played a totally OP asteroid card. Here's word:

Today, Azeroth’s finest scholars and explorers have set out on their most ambitious expedition yet—the Journey to Un’Goro™. This new expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s smash-hit digital card game Hearthstone® is now live! Players from around the world are trekking into the heart of this primeval land on a mission to learn about the local inhabitants, harness astonishing elemental energies, and discover powerful minions hidden in the thick jungle mists—all while excavating 135 new Hearthstone cards to add to their collections.

Journey to Un’Goro thrusts players into a land of primordial wonder where ancient elementals, lethal flora, and fierce predators have roamed since the dawn of time. Being an apex predator in such an unforgiving ecosystem has its benefits—the crater’s dinosaurs have learned to adapt to any threat. Adapting allows a minion to take on new properties or powers to better deal with their prey, so don’t let your guard down! As an enticement for those brave or curious enough to venture deep into Un’Goro, a mysterious new bounty awaits: Quest cards. These Legendary spells will always appear in the player’s starting hand, and—once their requirements are met—grant incredible rewards.

