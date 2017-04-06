Hearthstone Expands

Blizzard announces
the Journey to Un’Goro
expansion is now live in
Hearthstone
, their virtual card strategy game. This takes us back to the
days when dinosaur cards roamed the earth, before nature played a totally OP
asteroid card. Here's word:
Today, Azeroth’s finest scholars and
explorers have set out on their most ambitious expedition yet—the Journey to
Un’Goro™. This new expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s smash-hit digital card
game Hearthstone® is now live! Players from around the world are trekking into
the heart of this primeval land on a mission to learn about the local
inhabitants, harness astonishing elemental energies, and discover powerful
minions hidden in the thick jungle mists—all while excavating 135 new
Hearthstone cards to add to their collections.
Journey to Un’Goro thrusts players into a land of primordial wonder where
ancient elementals, lethal flora, and fierce predators have roamed since the
dawn of time. Being an apex predator in such an unforgiving ecosystem has its
benefits—the crater’s dinosaurs have learned to adapt to any threat. Adapting
allows a minion to take on new properties or powers to better deal with their
prey, so don’t let your guard down! As an enticement for those brave or curious
enough to venture deep into Un’Goro, a mysterious new bounty awaits: Quest
cards. These Legendary spells will always appear in the player’s starting hand,
and—once their requirements are met—grant incredible rewards.