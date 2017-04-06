Europa Universalis IV: Mandate of Heaven Released

Paradox Interactive announces the release of Mandate of Heaven
, the new
expansion for Europa Universalis IV
, their real-time strategy sequel.
Much of the add-on centers on the empire of China and it also introduces a new
Historical Ages system.
This release trailer
shows this off, and here are some details on the add-on
and the accompanying update for the base game:
With one eye on the rising
sun and another eye on a glorious future, Europa Universalis IV: Mandate of
Heaven is available today. Mandate of Heaven is the new expansion to Paradox
Development Studio’s flagship franchise about exploration, religious turmoil,
economic dominance and conquest. Taking its name from the Chinese belief that
their empire was divinely ordained, Mandate of Heaven will bless your ambitions
for years to come.
At the center of Mandate of Heaven, players will find the new Historical Ages
system and the associated Golden Eras. The four centuries of play are divided
into four Historical Ages, each with seven objectives and seven special
abilities that can be unlocked. If you accomplish three objectives in an Age,
you may choose to initiate a Golden Era, giving your empire 50 years of
prosperity and military prowess. But choose your time wisely! You only get one
Golden Era per game.
Mandate of Heaven Release Trailer
Mandate of Heaven’s other features include:
- Empire of China: The Chinese Emperor has
great powers at his disposal, and the efficient bureaucrats keep things
running smoothly. But greedy neighbors may seek to take the Mandate of
Heaven for themselves.
- Ashikaga Shogunate: The Japanese Shogunate
has been reworked for more interaction and political considerations among
the daimyo. As Shogun, carefully balance the pride of your subjects or
compel them to choose and honorable death.
- Confucian Harmony: Keep order in your
eastern realm or risk short term spiritual disruption in exchange for long
term religious harmony.
- Shinto Isolation: Will your Japanese
kingdom seek benefits in an open society or promote greater unity through
closed doors? Major incidents will challenge your aspirations.
- Tributaries: Eastern empires can persuade
weaker neighbors to pay an annual tribute in gold, manpower or monarch
points in this new subject nation format.
- Diplomatic Macro Builder: New addition to
the left-hand side macrobuilder automates many repeated diplomatic tasks.
- And more including Chinese meritocracy and
Manchu Banner troops
As usual, Mandate of Heaven launches alongside a major free update to Europa
Universalis IV that improves and updates many aspects of the core game
experience.