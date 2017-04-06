 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Adds Replays, Mod Support, New Maps

[Apr 06, 2017, 7:31 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new update is now available on Steam for Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation updating the real-time strategy game to version 2.2. This adds game replays, new maps, mod support, balance changes, and more. A recent dev journal discusses the update, and there's also a video introducing all that's new and different. This post has all the details, including the following portion of the lengthy patch notes:

v2.2 CHANGELOG:
Features

  • Replays- Watch a replay of your game, or go into the leaderboards and watch games from the top players.
  • Modding Support- We have added the ability to mod game files, add maps and scenarios and enable and disable mods for your game. For all the details checkout the Modders Guide.
  • New Maps- 3 new large maps added to support lots of players.
    • Manannan- A 12 player Terran map which is great for free for all games.
    • Brighid- An 8 player Arctic map that is ideal for 4 teams of 2 players each.
    • Aenghus- A 10 player Desert map that is great for free for all games.
  • Issue Orders to Multiple Factories- Selecting multiple factories will allow you to give the same order to all of them. If you select 3 factories and queue up a Brute all three will begin producing a Brute. If you hold the Ctrl key it will issue those requests out one at a time (ie: queuing a Brute will have the first factory begin queuing a Brute).
  • Period key now selects an idle engineer (just like the F1 key does).
  • Radioactive and Metal desposits without mines now show as grey in strategic view to make it easier to see which one's haven't been upgraded yet.
  • Adds language support for French, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese-Brazil.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Dragon Age 4 Outed?
Gearbox Issues Ultimatum to G2A
New GeForce Drivers
NVIDIA TITAN Xp & OS X Pascal Support Announced
Mass Effect: Andromeda Patched
Hearthstone Expands
Europa Universalis IV: Mandate of Heaven Released
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Adds Replays, Mod Support, New Maps
Conan Exiles Adds New Map
Dawn of War III Multiplayer Trailers
NBA Playgrounds Next Month
BAFTA 2017 Winners
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.