Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Adds Replays, Mod Support, New Maps

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new update is now available on Steam for Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation updating the real-time strategy game to version 2.2. This adds game replays, new maps, mod support, balance changes, and more. A recent dev journal discusses the update, and there's also a video introducing all that's new and different. This post has all the details, including the following portion of the lengthy patch notes:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 6 April 2017, 21:38.
Chatbear Announcements.