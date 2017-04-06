 
Conan Exiles Adds New Map

[Apr 06, 2017, 7:31 pm ET]

The Conan Exiles blog has details on an update #24 that's now live in Conan Exiles, adding a brand-new dungeon to Funcom's barbaric survival game. Bring your torches and your nose plugs, because "The Dregs" is the vast sewer system of an unnamed city. This video offers a look. Here's word:

The Exiled Lands are filled with dark caves and mysterious ruins, but now you get a brand-new dungeon to challenge your adventuring urges!

A massive and ancient aqueduct leads water from the mountains down to the Unnamed city. A vast sewer system was built to carry the city’s refuge and waste into the southern river system. Ages ago, dark and dangerous sorcerous experiments were performed in the Unnamed city, and their remnants and leftovers were also flushed down into the tunnels beneath the city.

The Unnamed city fell into ruin long ago, and now only dark and terrible creatures wander its cursed streets. But something malevolent and powerful also lurks in the shadowy sewers beneath the city. Disturbing whispers can be heard in the deep tunnels – whispers which call on you to explore deeper and deeper.

Do you dare to enter? Dare explore the dank sewers in search for power and glory? In ancient times, slaves got the horrendous task of cleaning and clearing out this horrible place shrouded in eternal darkness. It became known as The Dregs.

