Dawn of War III Multiplayer Trailers

[Apr 06, 2017, 7:31 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Two new trailers are now available for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, showing off multiplayer from Relic's upcoming real-time strategy sequel. One is Assemble Your Troops Online and the other is a multiplayer tutorial on the Fog of War. Here's are the descriptions of the clips:

  • Dawn of War III: Assemble Your Troops gives a taste of what it’s like to form fragile alliances and bitter rivalries with fellow players as you go head to head in battle! With live audio recorded from players during one particularly suspenseful 3v3 match, Assemble Your Troops captures the chaos, strategy, and excitement of Dawn of War III multiplayer.
  • Fog of War: Multiplayer Showcase is for those players who might be new to the Dawn of War franchise or the RTS genre, or want a refresher before heading out into battle. Covering the entire multiplayer experience, players will learn the strategy that goes into selecting Elite units and Doctrines to enhance your play style, accomplishing multiplayer objectives, and achieving victory. After watching this, you’ll surely be ready for WAAAAGH!

