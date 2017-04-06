 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

NBA Playgrounds Next Month

[Apr 06, 2017, 7:31 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Saber Interactive announces NBA Playgrounds, a two-on-two arcade hoops game coming to Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch next month. This features giant-headed players and skyscraper dunks reminiscent of the NBA Jam series, as shown in this trailer. Here's word:

Developed by Saber Interactive, NBA Playgrounds is a new, high-flying, arcade-style basketball game. This classic 2-on-2 action experience will be available on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™, and Windows PC (Steam) as a digital-only release in May 2017 for $19.99.

“Basketball is such a pick-up-and-play sport at heart – we really wanted to bring that spirit into gaming,” said Saber’s CEO, Matt Karch. “NBA Playgrounds has a lot of depth for pros who’ve mastered their game, but it’s accessible enough that anyone can jump in, have fun and feel competitive.“

All 30 NBA teams are featured in NBA Playgrounds, as well an extensive roster of current and retired NBA players that you can level up over time. Play solo, with friends in local and online multiplayer, or against the world in online tournaments. There are hundreds of over-the-top dunks and moves to unleash for show-stopping displays of acrobatic skill on lively playgrounds across the globe.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Dragon Age 4 Outed?
Gearbox Issues Ultimatum to G2A
New GeForce Drivers
NVIDIA TITAN Xp & OS X Pascal Support Announced
Mass Effect: Andromeda Patched
Hearthstone Expands
Europa Universalis IV: Mandate of Heaven Released
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Adds Replays, Mod Support, New Maps
Conan Exiles Adds New Map
Dawn of War III Multiplayer Trailers
NBA Playgrounds Next Month
BAFTA 2017 Winners
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.