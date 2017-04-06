BAFTA 2017 Winners

The winners of the British Academy Games Awards have been announced.

Uncharted 4 wins Best Game

INSIDE wins four BAFTA Awards

Overcooked and Firewatch win two BAFTAs each

Clash Royale wins AMD eSports Audience Award

Brenda Romero presented with Special Award

London, 6 April 2017: BAFTA has announced the winners of tonight’s British Academy Games Awards, which celebrated the very best in games of the past year. The ceremony was hosted by Danny Wallace at Tobacco Dock, London.



Uncharted 4, the action adventure game developed by Naughty Dog Studios, won Best Game. This is the fifth win for the series, its previous four came in 2010 for Uncharted 2: Among Thieves.



INSIDE, the puzzle-platformer adventure game, won four BAFTAs: Artistic Achievement, Game Design, Narrative and Original Property.



Overcooked, the cooking simulation game, won British Game and Family. Firewatch, the first-person mystery adventure game, won Debut Game and Performer for Cissy Jones.



Another six games were winners on the night. The autobiographical game That Dragon, Cancer won for Game Innovation. Futuristic sports-action game Rocket League won Evolving Game. The team-based multiplayer first-person shooter Overwatch won the BAFTA for Multiplayer. Pokémon Go, the location based augmented reality game, won in Mobile Game. The Last Guardian, the action-adventure game, won the BAFTA for Audio Achievement. The mystery adventure game Virginia won in Music.