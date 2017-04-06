BAFTA 2017 Winners

BAFTA lists
the winners of the British Academy Games Awards for 2017. Their
best game winner is UNCHARTED 4
, and Overwatch
took the honor for
best multiplayer.
This announcement
has further details. Here's a bit:
London, 6 April 2017: BAFTA has announced the winners of tonight’s British
Academy Games Awards, which celebrated the very best in games of the past year.
The ceremony was hosted by Danny Wallace at Tobacco Dock, London.
Uncharted 4, the action adventure game developed by Naughty Dog Studios, won
Best Game. This is the fifth win for the series, its previous four came in 2010
for Uncharted 2: Among Thieves.
INSIDE, the puzzle-platformer adventure game, won four BAFTAs: Artistic
Achievement, Game Design, Narrative and Original Property.
Overcooked, the cooking simulation game, won British Game and Family. Firewatch,
the first-person mystery adventure game, won Debut Game and Performer for Cissy
Jones.
Another six games were winners on the night. The autobiographical game That
Dragon, Cancer won for Game Innovation. Futuristic sports-action game Rocket
League won Evolving Game. The team-based multiplayer first-person shooter
Overwatch won the BAFTA for Multiplayer. Pokémon Go, the location based
augmented reality game, won in Mobile Game. The Last Guardian, the
action-adventure game, won the BAFTA for Audio Achievement. The mystery
adventure game Virginia won in Music.