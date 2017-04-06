Dishonored 2 Demo

Steam
now offers
the promised
free trial version
of Dishonored 2
, Arkane's assassination sequel (thanks Frans). Here's
word on what to expect
:
The free trial can be downloaded from
Dishonored 2’s store page on Steam. What’s more, players that decide to upgrade
to the full game during or after the free trial will keep all of the saves made
during the trial, and can continue enjoying Dishonored 2’s campaign from where
they left off.
Take on the role of a supernatural assassin in Dishonored 2, the follow up to
Arkane Studio's first-person action blockbuster that earned more than 100 'Game
of the Year' honors. Dishonored 2 has been praised by IGN as “amazing” and “a
superb sequel”, declared a “masterpiece” by Eurogamer, and hailed “a must-play
revenge tale among the best in its class” by Game Informer. Named ‘Game of the
Year’ by PC Gamer, ‘PlayStation 4 Game of the Year’ by IGN, and winner of ‘Best
Action-Adventure Game’ at The Game Awards 2016, Dishonored 2 has garnered over
100 ‘Best of 2016 Awards.’
When the mad witch Delilah seizes the throne, the fate of your Empire is left
hanging in the balance. As Emily or Corvo, travel beyond the legendary streets
of Dunwall to Karnaca, the once-dazzling coastal city that holds the keys to
restoring Emily to power. Armed with powerful supernatural abilities, weapons
and gadgets, how far will you go to hunt down your enemies and take back what’s
yours?