Stellaris: Utopia Launches

Paradox Interactive announces the release of Stellaris: Utopia, a new expansion
for their science fiction strategy game. The
release trailer offers
a look at what this holds, and it can be picked up from the
Paradox Store or on
Steam. The expansion is accompanied by a free update for all owners of the
base game intended "to make empire management a more engaging task," and word is
this and all Paradox titles will go on sale later today. Here's word:
The
time has come to lead your species into a permanent golden age; to a future
where the brilliance of your scientists and energy of your administrators is
harnessed to build immense megastructures that dwarf even the planet itself.
Sound leadership and a firm hand in diplomacy will bring your species to the
promised land, to Utopia.
Utopia is the first major expansion for Stellaris, the best-selling science
fiction grand strategy game that delivers unparalleled variety in an ever
changing universe. Utopia adds new ways to improve your planets and even your
species itself, with a greater focus on allowing you to reach your full
potential in a multitude of new ways - both peaceful and aggressive.
One of the major upgrades in Utopia is the addition of Ascension perks. Harness
the unity of your species to establish strong cultural traditions allowing your
empire to pursue your specific vision of Utopia. Choose to advance via genetic
engineering, psionic exploration, or even abandon frail mortal flesh entirely
and pursue a path of cybernetic ascension.
Other features available in Utopia include:
Megastructures: Build ringworlds or Dyson
spheres to make the most of your star system, adding prestige and power to
those who wield this technology.
Habitat Stations: Your subjects can orbital
habitat stations. No longer will you be forced to fight costly wars to house
a burgeoning population.
More Evil Empires: Use your subjects as
domestic servants, battle thralls...or food
Indoctrination: Before bringing a pre-FTL
civilization in to the galactic community, it’s important that they believe
the right things. Guide the primitives to follow your true path.
Advanced Civics: Three new civics for your
empire to aid in the dynamic story-telling that Utopia excels at – syncretic
evolution, mechanist and fanatic purifier.
Hive Minds: Can you master the challenge of
ruling an empire that is one collective consciousness?
And more: New events, new decisions and the
mystery of The Shroud.
Stellaris: Utopia launches with the Banks update to Stellaris, another major
upgrade free to all Stellaris owners. The Banks update reworks the place of
factions in your population, adds new challenges to maintaining internal
stability within your Empire, and makes changes to how ethics work in the game.
The goal is to make empire management a more engaging task.
Starting later today, a number of Paradox Interactive titles will go on sale on
Steam for the weekend, including the Stellaris core game. Players across the
galaxy who have yet to explore Paradox’s new worlds will have the perfect
opportunity to try the latest version of the game alongside its newest
expansion. Stellaris: Utopia is now available on Steam and the official Paradox
store for $19.99.