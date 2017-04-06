BioWare Apologizes for Mass Effect: Andromeda Character

|
BioWare tweets an apology for the way the Hainly Abrams character is presented in Mass Effect: Andromeda, admitting they didn't take enough care in the crafting of the transgender crewmember. As PC Gamer notes, Hainly's backstory comes across as "ham-fisted," and the backlash has been vocal. They offer this statement on plans to update the character:
