 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

BioWare Apologizes for Mass Effect: Andromeda Character

[Apr 06, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - 1 Comment

BioWare tweets an apology for the way the Hainly Abrams character is presented in Mass Effect: Andromeda, admitting they didn't take enough care in the crafting of the transgender crewmember. As PC Gamer notes, Hainly's backstory comes across as "ham-fisted," and the backlash has been vocal. They offer this statement on plans to update the character:

At BioWare, we strive to make games that are representative of our players and the broader world around us. We do this by actively consulting within our diverse workforce, as well as speaking with different communities.

In Mass Effect: Andromeda, one of our non-player characters, Hainly Abrams, was not included in a caring or thoughtful way. We apologize to anyone who interacted with or was hurt by this conversation. This was never our intent, and was an unfortunate byproduct of the iterative process of game design and a change in the structure of the character's dialogue.

We have had several discussions with members of the transgender community, both internally at BioWare and in the broad community, and we are working to remedy this issue. Once the changes are implemented, Hainly will only reveal certain information to Ryder after they have developed trust, and only if the players chooses to support her.

As always, we appreciate the help, feedback, and support from the BioWare community.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Dishonored 2 Demo
Stellaris: Utopia Launches
BioWare Apologizes for Mass Effect: Andromeda Character
XPlane 11 Takes Off
F1 2016 for OS X
Violent Media Studies Retracted
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Launch Plans
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.