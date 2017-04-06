 
XPlane 11 Takes Off

[Apr 06, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - Post a Comment

Laminar Research announces the launch of XPlane 11 for Windows and OS X, offering the latest installment in the flight simulation series. Word is: "XPlane 11 continues the evolution of the desktop version of XPlane. Over the years it has always been the policy of Laminar Research to continually improve XPlane, providing the most realistic flight simulation available, with flight modeling so accurate that it has been adopted by numerous commercial aviation organizations." This can be picked up from the Aerosoft website, and you can get a look at this in this trailer. Here's word:

XPlane 11 continues this evolution with new aircraft, scenery, and 3-D airports. This new version also incorporates the newest technology available in computing and graphics processing, resulting in breathtaking visual and dynamic effects.

Some of the major features of X-Plane 11 include:

  • A brand new intuitive user interface and control setup
  • A completely overhauled aircraft fleet with detailed documentation, plus multiple new aircraft
  • High-resolution exteriors and detailed 3-D cockpits for many aircraft
  • New global auto-gen scenery with both European and North American details
  • The latest road placement and global scenery from open street map are included
  • Now with over 3000 airports with 3-D buildings & airport scenery
  • Airports are now populated with dynamic, driving service vehicles and static and dynamic aircraft.
  • New rendering engine for enhanced lighting and water effects
  • Updated weather and atmospheric effects
  • Enhanced performance from the modern 64-bit engine

The boxed version of XPlane 11 is available at: www.aerosoft.com

