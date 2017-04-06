XPlane 11 Takes Off

|
Laminar Research announces the launch of XPlane 11 for Windows and OS X, offering the latest installment in the flight simulation series. Word is: "XPlane 11 continues the evolution of the desktop version of XPlane. Over the years it has always been the policy of Laminar Research to continually improve XPlane, providing the most realistic flight simulation available, with flight modeling so accurate that it has been adopted by numerous commercial aviation organizations." This can be picked up from the Aerosoft website, and you can get a look at this in this trailer. Here's word:
