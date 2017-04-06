XPlane 11 Takes Off

XPlane 11 continues this evolution with new aircraft, scenery, and 3-D airports. This new version also incorporates the newest technology available in computing and graphics processing, resulting in breathtaking visual and dynamic effects.



Some of the major features of X-Plane 11 include:

A brand new intuitive user interface and control setup

A completely overhauled aircraft fleet with detailed documentation, plus multiple new aircraft

High-resolution exteriors and detailed 3-D cockpits for many aircraft

New global auto-gen scenery with both European and North American details

The latest road placement and global scenery from open street map are included

Now with over 3000 airports with 3-D buildings & airport scenery

Airports are now populated with dynamic, driving service vehicles and static and dynamic aircraft.

New rendering engine for enhanced lighting and water effects

Updated weather and atmospheric effects

Enhanced performance from the modern 64-bit engine

The boxed version of XPlane 11 is available at: www.aerosoft.com