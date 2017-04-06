 
F1 2016 for OS X

[Apr 06, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - Post a Comment

Feral Interactive announces that F1 2016 is now available for OS X, offering Mac users their promised chance to play the racing sequel. This website is home to the port, and here's word:

F1 2016 is the official video game of the 2016 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP™ and includes the most immersive, in-depth career mode ever featured in the franchise. Race against Mac and Windows players in cross-platform multiplayer, and shape your own path with a new career mode that allows players to create their own legend over a career that can span up to a massive ten seasons.

