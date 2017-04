Violent Media Studies Retracted

Joseph Hilgard, postdoctoral fellow at the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, contacted the journal with questions regarding the pattern of results and conducted reanalyses of the data that called into question the credibility of the data. Unfortunately, the data collection procedures could not be verified because the author who collected the data (Cengiz Altay) could not be contacted following the attempted coup in Turkey. Therefore, as the integrity of the data could not be confirmed, the journal has determined, and the co-authors have agreed, to retract the study.

We've seen what seem like countless studies both "proving" and "disproving" the notion that violent media contribute to violent behavior. Now Quartz has word that two of the studies suggesting such a link exists have been retracted (thanks Slashdot via Ant ). Word that one study connecting video games to marksmanship skills was retracted earlier this year due to "irregularities in some variables of the data set." The other paper studied the "effects of violent media on verbal task performance in gifted and general cohort children," concluding that watching violent cartoons temporarily reduced the verbal skills of child viewers. Perhaps coincidentally both papers were coauthored by Ohio State University psychology professor Brad Bushman. And perhaps also coincidentally, the second paper was retracted for the same reason, lack of verifiable data to support its conclusions. Here is the newer retraction notice