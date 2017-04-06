Violent Media Studies Retracted

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
We've seen what seem like countless studies both "proving" and "disproving" the notion that violent media contribute to violent behavior. Now Quartz has word that two of the studies suggesting such a link exists have been retracted (thanks Slashdot via Ant). Word that one study connecting video games to marksmanship skills was retracted earlier this year due to "irregularities in some variables of the data set." The other paper studied the "effects of violent media on verbal task performance in gifted and general cohort children," concluding that watching violent cartoons temporarily reduced the verbal skills of child viewers. Perhaps coincidentally both papers were coauthored by Ohio State University psychology professor Brad Bushman. And perhaps also coincidentally, the second paper was retracted for the same reason, lack of verifiable data to support its conclusions. Here is the newer retraction notice:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 6 April 2017, 10:37.
Chatbear Announcements.