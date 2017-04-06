Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Launch Plans

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition is officially launching on April 7th, and we’ve got a few tidbits of information to make your launch experience a successful one.



Last Chance to Pre-Order Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

There’s still time to book your trip to Stygia! When you do, you’ll receive 15% off the title (at participating retailers), plus the Duke Nukem’s Bulletstorm Tour campaign add-on. Pre-orders will be open until the game launches on April 7th, so don’t miss out!



Pre-Load Now on All Platforms

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition is available to pre-load on PlayStation®4, Xbox One™, and Steam! Load the game today, and immediately get to killin’ on Launch Day.



Launch Times

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition will launch on April 7th at the following times:

12am, your local time, on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One™.

10am PT/1pm ET (5pm UTC) on Steam. To determine what time that will be for you, refer to this timezone converter .

For more information on Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, visit bulletstorm.com.