Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Launch Plans

[Apr 06, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - Post a Comment

Gearbox Software outlines what to expect from tomorrow's launch of the Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition. They say there's still time to get in on their preorder bonus, and that those who have preordered are already entitled to preload the shooter remake. Here's word:

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition is officially launching on April 7th, and we’ve got a few tidbits of information to make your launch experience a successful one.

Last Chance to Pre-Order Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
There’s still time to book your trip to Stygia! When you do, you’ll receive 15% off the title (at participating retailers), plus the Duke Nukem’s Bulletstorm Tour campaign add-on. Pre-orders will be open until the game launches on April 7th, so don’t miss out!

Pre-Load Now on All Platforms
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition is available to pre-load on PlayStation®4, Xbox One™, and Steam! Load the game today, and immediately get to killin’ on Launch Day.

Launch Times
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition will launch on April 7th at the following times:

  • 12am, your local time, on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One™.
  • 10am PT/1pm ET (5pm UTC) on Steam. To determine what time that will be for you, refer to this timezone converter.

For more information on Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, visit bulletstorm.com.

