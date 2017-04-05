Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III Open Beta Plans

|
SEGA announces plans to precede the release of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III with an open beta test for the real-time strategy sequel. The game is expected on April 27th, but those interested in checking it out can play for free from April 21st to April 24th. The Open Beta FAQ attempts to anticipate any questions this may raise, and this page is where to register for the test. Here are the details:
