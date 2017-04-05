|
A playable demo is now available for Dex, a 2D open-world action/RPG that involves no decks of cards, patio decks, nor Dexedrine. The demo is offered on Steam for Windows, OS X, and Linux, and there are also versions for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The demo also includes rewards beyond the inherent joy of playing. Here's word: "The brand new demo is bursting with never-before-seen story elements and enhanced gameplay. Complete the free demo and get a chance to win a selection of fantastic digital rewards – ranging from Dex wallpapers to avatars and an artbook of the game." This page has some details on those rewards. Here's word on the game:
