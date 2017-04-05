Steel Division: Normandy 44 Next Month

Paradox Interactive, a publisher of triple-ace strategy titles, today announced that Steel Division: Normandy 44 will release on May 23, 2017, and that pre-orders are now available. Developed by Eugen Systems, the veteran game creators of the Wargame series, Steel Division: Normandy 44 is the upcoming tactical real-time strategy game for Windows PCs that puts players in command of World War II military divisions. Pre-orders include in-game bonus content, as well as immediate access to the game’s exclusive beta, lasting from now until the game launches on May 23, 2017. Steel Division: Normandy 44 can be pre-ordered at https://www.paradoxplaza.com/steel-division-normandy-44.