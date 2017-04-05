Steel Division: Normandy 44 Next Month

|
Paradox Interactive announce May 23rd will be the release date for Steel Division: Normandy 44, Eugen Systems' World War II real-time strategy game. This was just announced last month as "coming soon," and that turns out to be no lie. For those who can't wait, there is a preorder program that includes exclusive beta access as one of its perks. Here's a preorder briefing trailer, and here's word:
