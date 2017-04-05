 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Steel Division: Normandy 44 Next Month

[Apr 05, 2017, 7:54 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Paradox Interactive announce May 23rd will be the release date for Steel Division: Normandy 44, Eugen Systems' World War II real-time strategy game. This was just announced last month as "coming soon," and that turns out to be no lie. For those who can't wait, there is a preorder program that includes exclusive beta access as one of its perks. Here's a preorder briefing trailer, and here's word:

Paradox Interactive, a publisher of triple-ace strategy titles, today announced that Steel Division: Normandy 44 will release on May 23, 2017, and that pre-orders are now available. Developed by Eugen Systems, the veteran game creators of the Wargame series, Steel Division: Normandy 44 is the upcoming tactical real-time strategy game for Windows PCs that puts players in command of World War II military divisions. Pre-orders include in-game bonus content, as well as immediate access to the game’s exclusive beta, lasting from now until the game launches on May 23, 2017. Steel Division: Normandy 44 can be pre-ordered at https://www.paradoxplaza.com/steel-division-normandy-44.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III Open Beta Plans
Dex Demo
Steel Division: Normandy 44 Next Month
New Overwatch Digital Comic
Quake Champions Trailer
Diablo III Necromancer Beta Plans
Super Cloudbuilt Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.