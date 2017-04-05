New Overwatch Digital Comic

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The Overwatch website now offers a new digital comic for Overwatch called "Uprising," centered on the omnic crysis that motivates the action in the multiplayer shooter. Blizzard recently teased to expect something on this topic this coming Tuesday, and this presumably relates to that. Here's word on the comic:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 5 April 2017, 21:13.
Chatbear Announcements.