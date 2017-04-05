 
New Overwatch Digital Comic

[Apr 05, 2017, 7:54 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Overwatch website now offers a new digital comic for Overwatch called "Uprising," centered on the omnic crysis that motivates the action in the multiplayer shooter. Blizzard recently teased to expect something on this topic this coming Tuesday, and this presumably relates to that. Here's word on the comic:

"I fought to survive, and I’m willing to fight for the world, too."

The latest installment in our series of digital comic shorts has arrived: Uprising!

In "Uprising," readers travel seven years into Overwatch's past, witnessing a flashpoint in the conflict between omnics and humans. On the eve of a historic peace accord, King's Row is seized by an extremist faction of robots known as Null Sector. The British government forbids Overwatch from interceding, which means Strike Commander Jack Morrison must decide whether to disobey orders or stand by while thousands of lives are in peril.

Written by Blizzard’s own Michael Chu and illustrated by Gray Shuko, "Uprising" is now available for download at comic.playoverwatch.com. You can also experience the action and sound of this story through the Madefire motion book on desktop, mobile, and Apple TV.

We hope you enjoy it and stay tuned for more Overwatch comics coming soon!

New Overwatch Digital Comic
