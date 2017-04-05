Quake Champions Trailer

|
Another new trailer from Quake Champions is now available, introducing another of the characters in id Software's upcoming multiplayer shooter. Today we meet Slash, a "roller queen," surely a disappointment to Guns N' Roses fans. Here's word on the clip: "Another week, another Champion Profile for Quake Champions. This time, we’re starting a little trouble with one of the game’s badass women – Slash – the Roller Queen of the Arenas. She’s fast, brash and a viciously effective warrior for skilled fraggers. Her Plasma Trail ability punishes enemies who follow too close and allows her to strategically encircle key points and power-ups in a crushing wall of suffering. On her skates, she’s fast and nimble, and using Crouch Slide only increases her mobility around corners."
