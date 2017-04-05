 
Diablo III Necromancer Beta Plans

[Apr 05, 2017, 7:54 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Blizzard announces plans for beta testing for Diablo III to pave the way for the upcoming release of the Necromancer character for their action/RPG sequel. They offer a Beta Test FAQ with all the details, and the following overview on how to participate:

If you're interested in participating in the Necromancer beta test, you’ll want to make sure you've opted-in for beta testing. To opt in, simply visit your Beta Profile Settings page in Account Management, check the Diablo box under Beta Tests I'm Interested In, and then click Update Preferences. In order to be eligible to participate in the closed beta, you must have an active Diablo III license attached to your Blizzard account in good standing (i.e. not suspended or banned).

