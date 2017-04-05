Super Cloudbuilt Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
This video is the PAX East walkthrough demonstration for Super Cloudbuilt, showing off the cel shaded look of the upcoming sci-fi parkour game. Here's word on the clip, which includes laconic developer commentary: "Today developer Coilworks has released an in-depth commentary video for Super Cloudbuilt highlighting the treacherous stages fans will soar through. The clip gives extra context for the overarching story of the war-wounded protagonist and ample examples of blasting through waves of hazards with jetpack-fueled bursts of ridiculous speed."
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 5 April 2017, 21:13.
Chatbear Announcements.