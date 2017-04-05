 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Super Cloudbuilt Trailer

[Apr 05, 2017, 7:54 pm ET] - Post a Comment

This video is the PAX East walkthrough demonstration for Super Cloudbuilt, showing off the cel shaded look of the upcoming sci-fi parkour game. Here's word on the clip, which includes laconic developer commentary: "Today developer Coilworks has released an in-depth commentary video for Super Cloudbuilt highlighting the treacherous stages fans will soar through. The clip gives extra context for the overarching story of the war-wounded protagonist and ample examples of blasting through waves of hazards with jetpack-fueled bursts of ridiculous speed."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III Open Beta Plans
Dex Demo
Steel Division: Normandy 44 Next Month
New Overwatch Digital Comic
Quake Champions Trailer
Diablo III Necromancer Beta Plans
Super Cloudbuilt Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.