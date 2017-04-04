Mass Effect: Andromeda Patch This Week

The
Mass Effect website
outlines "The Journey Ahead in the
promised
update on plans for Mass Effect: Andromeda
. They promise a
new version 1.05 patch Thursday which will include quality of life improvements
and gameplay changes for the space sequel as detailed in
these patch notes
. They are also addressing complaints about character
animations, so they've brought in Hannibal Chew to work on eyes. They also
discuss plans for more cosmetic fixes and gameplay changes to expect over the
next couple of months. Here's word:
This Thursday, we’ll release a new
patch that addresses technical fixes (crashes, improved performance), but also
adds a number of improvements we’ve heard you ask for, such as:
- Allowing you to skip ahead when travelling between
planets in the galaxy map
- Increasing the inventory limits
- Improving the appearance of eyes for humans and
asari characters
- Decreasing the cost of remnant decryption keys and
making them more accessible at merchants
- Improving localized voice over lip sync
- Fixing Ryder’s movements when running in a zig zag
pattern
- Improving matchmaking and latency in multiplayer
There are many more adjustments being made, all of which you can find in our
patch notes.
Over the next two months we’ll be rolling out additional patches which will go
even deeper and look to improve several areas of the game:
- More options and variety in the character creator
- Improvements to hair and general appearance for
characters
- Ongoing improvements to cinematic scenes and
animations
- Improvements to male romance options for Scott
Ryder
- Adjustments to conversations with Hainly Abrams
These upcoming patches will also address performance and stability issues.
And we’re looking at adding more cosmetic items to single player for free.
For multiplayer, over the same timeframe, we’re going to continue to build on
the APEX missions that have been running since launch. We’ll be adding new maps,
characters, and weapons. On Thursday, we kick off the first of three new
chapters centered around The Remnant Investigation.
This is just a taste of what’s in store as we continue to support Mass Effect:
Andromeda. And as always, you all play an important role in that. We want to
hear from you about your experiences, both what you love about the game and what
you’d like to see changed. We’re listening, and we’re committed to partnering
with you as we continue to explore the Andromeda galaxy together.