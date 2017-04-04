Mass Effect: Andromeda Patch This Week

This Thursday, we’ll release a new patch that addresses technical fixes (crashes, improved performance), but also adds a number of improvements we’ve heard you ask for, such as:

Allowing you to skip ahead when travelling between planets in the galaxy map

Increasing the inventory limits

Improving the appearance of eyes for humans and asari characters

Decreasing the cost of remnant decryption keys and making them more accessible at merchants

Improving localized voice over lip sync

Fixing Ryder’s movements when running in a zig zag pattern

Improving matchmaking and latency in multiplayer

There are many more adjustments being made, all of which you can find in our patch notes.



Over the next two months we’ll be rolling out additional patches which will go even deeper and look to improve several areas of the game:

More options and variety in the character creator

Improvements to hair and general appearance for characters

Ongoing improvements to cinematic scenes and animations

Improvements to male romance options for Scott Ryder

Adjustments to conversations with Hainly Abrams

These upcoming patches will also address performance and stability issues. And we’re looking at adding more cosmetic items to single player for free.



For multiplayer, over the same timeframe, we’re going to continue to build on the APEX missions that have been running since launch. We’ll be adding new maps, characters, and weapons. On Thursday, we kick off the first of three new chapters centered around The Remnant Investigation.



This is just a taste of what’s in store as we continue to support Mass Effect: Andromeda. And as always, you all play an important role in that. We want to hear from you about your experiences, both what you love about the game and what you’d like to see changed. We’re listening, and we’re committed to partnering with you as we continue to explore the Andromeda galaxy together.