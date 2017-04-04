Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum Announced

Activision and Infinity Ward
announceContinuum, the second
DLC Map Pack for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. This will come to the
military shooter first on PlayStation 4 on April 18th, and to other platforms
later, presumably in about a month. This will include new multiplayer maps, and
the latest chapter in their ongoing zombies saga, featuring Seth Green, Ike
Barinholtz, Jay Pharoah, and Sasheer Zamata. Here's
a Shaolin Shuffle trailer
and here's word on the pack:
Activision and Infinity Ward have released
the first details for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum, the second DLC
Map Pack for 2016’s No. 1 top-selling console video game in the U.S. (excluding
hardware bundle sales), Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. Featuring four diverse,
new multiplayer maps, and a new zombies co-op experience called Shaolin Shuffle,
set in a ‘70s era New York disco-zombie fright fest, Continuum is scheduled for
release April 18, first on the PlayStation® Network for the PlayStation®4
computer entertainment system, with other platforms to follow.
“We couldn’t be more excited to deliver a new co-op zombies chapter with Shaolin
Shuffle, with an all-new setting and story, that continues the wild and
increasingly twisted narrative,” said Dave Stohl, Studio Head of Infinity Ward.
“For multiplayer, we’re creating a diverse set of maps from Turista and Scrap,
to Archive, that cater to various play styles in cool ways and allow fans to
experiment with different rigs and loadouts. And then there’s Rust, one of our
all-time favorite maps from Modern Warfare® 2, re-imagined and now called Excess
to complete the multiplayer package.”
Shaolin Shuffle, the next thrilling chapter of the Call of Duty: Infinite
Warfare zombies experience, features the return of Willard Wyler, the mysterious
movie director villain portrayed with voice and likeness by Paul Reubens (Pee-wee’s
Big Holiday, Gotham). This time, Wyler has trapped the four protagonists inside
a new horror film, set in the unforgettable 1970s. Players will face all-new
zombie enemies across a variety of disco-era New York locations, including
subways, flashy nightclubs and a martial arts dojo headed up by the “Shaolin
Sister,” played with voice and likeness by Pam Grier (Jackie Brown, Foxy Brown).
In addition to hallmark Call of Duty action, Shaolin Shuffle introduces four
unlockable kung fu fighting styles, each with its own set of unique combat
moves. Seth Green (Robot Chicken, Austin Powers) as “the Punk Rocker;” Ike
Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) as “the Sleazebag;” Jay Pharoah (Saturday
Night Live, Ride Along) as “the Street Poet;” and Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night
Live, Inside Amy Schumer) as “the Disco Chick,” all return from the ongoing
story in this all-new experience.
In addition to the Shaolin Shuffle zombies content, Continuum will also include
four new multiplayer maps:
Turista – A plush spa and resort, Turista is nestled in the middle of a giant
skeleton of an ancient creature. With sniper spots scattered across a majestic,
central waterfall, Turista also boasts tight interiors for fans of
close-quartered combat and a three-lane design that caters to a variety of play
styles.
Scrap – Set in an abandoned junkyard on the Moon, Scrap features a combination
of extended sightlines and tactical pathways that reward players who engage in
both long and short range combat.
Archive – Fast, frenetic engagements set the pace in Archive, a post-futurist
art gallery where tight engagements contrast with open exterior battlegrounds in
this wide three-lane style map.
Excess – Perched atop a gilded penthouse in a sprawling future metropolis,
Excess is a small, circular map re-imagined from the classic Modern Warfare 2
map, Rust, that retains the intense, fast-paced combat from the original.