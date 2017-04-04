Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum Announced

Activision and Infinity Ward have released the first details for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum, the second DLC Map Pack for 2016’s No. 1 top-selling console video game in the U.S. (excluding hardware bundle sales), Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. Featuring four diverse, new multiplayer maps, and a new zombies co-op experience called Shaolin Shuffle, set in a ‘70s era New York disco-zombie fright fest, Continuum is scheduled for release April 18, first on the PlayStation® Network for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, with other platforms to follow.



Fans can watch a preview of Shaolin Shuffle here: https://youtu.be/JeiLqaPoExc



“We couldn’t be more excited to deliver a new co-op zombies chapter with Shaolin Shuffle, with an all-new setting and story, that continues the wild and increasingly twisted narrative,” said Dave Stohl, Studio Head of Infinity Ward. “For multiplayer, we’re creating a diverse set of maps from Turista and Scrap, to Archive, that cater to various play styles in cool ways and allow fans to experiment with different rigs and loadouts. And then there’s Rust, one of our all-time favorite maps from Modern Warfare® 2, re-imagined and now called Excess to complete the multiplayer package.”



Shaolin Shuffle, the next thrilling chapter of the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare zombies experience, features the return of Willard Wyler, the mysterious movie director villain portrayed with voice and likeness by Paul Reubens (Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, Gotham). This time, Wyler has trapped the four protagonists inside a new horror film, set in the unforgettable 1970s. Players will face all-new zombie enemies across a variety of disco-era New York locations, including subways, flashy nightclubs and a martial arts dojo headed up by the “Shaolin Sister,” played with voice and likeness by Pam Grier (Jackie Brown, Foxy Brown). In addition to hallmark Call of Duty action, Shaolin Shuffle introduces four unlockable kung fu fighting styles, each with its own set of unique combat moves. Seth Green (Robot Chicken, Austin Powers) as “the Punk Rocker;” Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) as “the Sleazebag;” Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live, Ride Along) as “the Street Poet;” and Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live, Inside Amy Schumer) as “the Disco Chick,” all return from the ongoing story in this all-new experience.



In addition to the Shaolin Shuffle zombies content, Continuum will also include four new multiplayer maps:

Turista – A plush spa and resort, Turista is nestled in the middle of a giant skeleton of an ancient creature. With sniper spots scattered across a majestic, central waterfall, Turista also boasts tight interiors for fans of close-quartered combat and a three-lane design that caters to a variety of play styles.

Scrap – Set in an abandoned junkyard on the Moon, Scrap features a combination of extended sightlines and tactical pathways that reward players who engage in both long and short range combat.

Archive – Fast, frenetic engagements set the pace in Archive, a post-futurist art gallery where tight engagements contrast with open exterior battlegrounds in this wide three-lane style map.

Excess – Perched atop a gilded penthouse in a sprawling future metropolis, Excess is a small, circular map re-imagined from the classic Modern Warfare 2 map, Rust, that retains the intense, fast-paced combat from the original.