Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion Visual Update

[Apr 04, 2017, 6:09 pm ET] - 9 Comments

The Sins of a Solar Empire forums have details on a new patch that's now live in Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion, updating the 4X space strategy game to version 1.9. This marks the fifth anniversary of the series, and takes the occasion to modernize the game's graphics a bit, and they further celebrate by putting it on sale on the Stardock Store and on Steam. They shows off how that looks in this trailer, and these patch notes outline all the changes. Here's a bit:

With the latest upgrade the game engine can now access twice the previous memory allowing for improved rendering, extreme textures, and more content. Modders can now focus on their creations instead of worrying about reaching the previous limit. Every existing mod will now benefit from all the rendering and performance improvements automatically.

Highlights include:

  • Improved rendering for 4K with extreme textures, shadows, and more
  • Scaleable User Interface for 4K monitors
  • Improved modding capabilities
  • Refined AI for better gameplay
  • Free update

Numerous performance enhancements make for better battles and a better late game experience. Adjustments to the AI make for more challenging and engaging gameplay overall, and support for user interface scaling has the game looking its best ever.

