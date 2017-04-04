Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion Visual Update

With the latest upgrade the game engine can now access twice the previous memory allowing for improved rendering, extreme textures, and more content. Modders can now focus on their creations instead of worrying about reaching the previous limit. Every existing mod will now benefit from all the rendering and performance improvements automatically.



Highlights include:

Improved rendering for 4K with extreme textures, shadows, and more

Scaleable User Interface for 4K monitors

Improved modding capabilities

Refined AI for better gameplay

Free update

Numerous performance enhancements make for better battles and a better late game experience. Adjustments to the AI make for more challenging and engaging gameplay overall, and support for user interface scaling has the game looking its best ever.