Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion Visual Update

The Sins of a Solar Empire forums have details on a new patch that's now live in Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion, updating the 4X space strategy game to version 1.9. This marks the fifth anniversary of the series, and takes the occasion to modernize the game's graphics a bit, and they further celebrate by putting it on sale on the Stardock Store and on Steam. They shows off how that looks in this trailer, and these patch notes outline all the changes. Here's a bit:
