LEGO City Undercover Released

LEGO City Undercover is now available for Windows and newer consoles, offering the
chance to put on a blocky mustache and go on some stakeouts. A
launch trailer is now
here as well, showing off the games wacky action and familiar pop culture
references. Here's
the news:
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games and The LEGO Group® today
announced the launch of LEGO® CITY Undercover™, an action-packed adventure where
players must assume the identity of undercover police officer, Chase McCain, and
track down the fiendish Rex Fury to finally put an end to his city-wide crime
wave. Developed by TT Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive
Entertainment, LEGO CITY Undercover is now available for the Nintendo Switch™,
PlayStation®4, Xbox One® and PC.
LEGO CITY Undercover allows both longtime fans and newcomers alike to explore
the sprawling, open-world metropolis that is LEGO® CITY with more than 20 unique
districts to investigate, filled with car thieves to bust, vehicles to navigate,
mischievous aliens to capture, lost pigs to rescue and of course, hundreds of
collectibles. For the first time, LEGO CITY Undercover will feature a two-player
cooperative mode for gamers to track down criminals as a team.
“Between solving crimes in the hilarious original storyline and exploring the
vast open-world city, LEGO CITY Undercover is the perfect game for friends and
families to play together,” said Tom Stone, Managing Director, TT Games.
As a man of many talents, Chase McCain has eight disguises to choose from,
each with unique skills and abilities to infiltrate every corner of the city and
access places only he can. Chase is joined by officer Frank Honey, Chief of
Police Dunby and paramedic Natalia Kowalski, who are just a few of the more than
300 unlockable and playable characters that gamers will meet throughout their
adventure. With 15 special assignments to complete, the game brings together
witty, original storytelling with signature LEGO humor to create a fun-filled
experience for players of all ages.