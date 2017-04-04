Quake Champions Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Bethesda Softworks offers this trailer from Quake Champions, showing off some raw multiplayer footage from id Software's upcoming arena shooter. They also offer some first details on the game's first major tournament at QuakeCon 2017 and how it is possible to qualify:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 5 April 2017, 04:50.
Chatbear Announcements.