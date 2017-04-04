 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Prey Trailer

[Apr 04, 2017, 6:09 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Weapons, gadgets, and gear in Prey are the topics of a new update on the upcoming shooter remake that also includes a new video covering those same subjects. Here's how they sum things up:

Talos I might be a dangerous place, but with these weapons, gadgets and gear at your disposal, you’ll have a fighting chance against the Typhon threat. There’s much more aboard the space station as well – from unlockable alien abilities to weapon/gadget upgrades to fabrication plans for a wide range of items – but that’s for you to discover when Prey releases on May 5, 2017 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Mass Effect: Andromeda Patch This Week
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum Announced
Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion Visual Update
LEGO City Undercover Released
Quake Champions Trailer
Prey Trailer
New Heroes of the Storm Hero; Loot Chest Updates
New Paragon Hero
League of Legends Champs on PBE
GRIP Multiplayer Launches
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.