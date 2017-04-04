Prey Trailer

Talos I might be a dangerous place, but with these weapons, gadgets and gear at your disposal, you’ll have a fighting chance against the Typhon threat. There’s much more aboard the space station as well – from unlockable alien abilities to weapon/gadget upgrades to fabrication plans for a wide range of items – but that’s for you to discover when Prey releases on May 5, 2017 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.