New Heroes of the Storm Hero; Loot Chest Updates

Loot Chest Adjustments

If you’ve finished at least one Heroes of the Storm match before 2.0 is released, you’re going to receive five Common Loot Chests—but that’s just the beginning. Additionally, we’ve replaced all of the Common and Rare Loot Chests awarded at every 10 and 25 Player Levels (as outlined in our previous announcement) with Epic Loot Chests. Each Epic Loot Chest guarantees at least one item of Epic rarity, or higher, and you’ll receive up to 55 of them based on your converted Player Level after the Heroes 2.0 release.

PLAYER LEVEL REWARDS

Completed at least 1 Heroes match: 5 Loot Chests

Every 10 Player Levels: +1 Epic Loot Chest (55 maximum)

Every 100 Player Levels: +1 Veteran Loot Chest (10 maximum)

Veteran Loot Chests

Our most dedicated players will receive special “Veteran Chests” that contain five coins, rather than four, and guarantee at least one Legendary item per chest. Veteran Chests are a unique type of Loot Chest we’ve created specifically for our most dedicated players as part of the Heroes 2.0 launch, and cannot be earned through progression in the new system. Like the Epic Loot Chest rewards above, the number of Veteran Chests you will receive is based on your total, converted Player Level in the new progression system.



30 Day Stimpack

In order to give you a boost heading into our newly revamped progression system, players who reached level 40 prior to Heroes of the Storm 2.0 will also receive a 30-Day Stimpack! The 100% XP bonus it offers means you’ll level up and unlock Loot Chests even faster!