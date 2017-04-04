New Heroes of the Storm Hero; Loot Chest Updates

|
A new patch is now live in Heroes of the Storm, updating Blizzard's MOBA to version 24.4. This includes the new hero, Cassia, though none of the version 2.0 interface changes currently in testing on the PTR. This post outlines Cassia's talents and offers the spotlight trailer showing them off. Here's word on the game's new wonder woman: "After shattering the Worldstone, the young Amazon Cassia had changed. She had seen hatred, terror, and destruction firsthand. If the Askari were to survive the coming darkness, they needed an army. She would begin their training immediately." And speaking of the PTR, a separate post announces that in response to feedback, Blizzard is going to do some bench presses to build up their veteran loot chests. They're adding an Epic Loot Chest level and upping the ante for experienced players. Here are some details:
