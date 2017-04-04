New Paragon Hero

You may notice a few map changes coming to Monolith with the release of v.39. First, these are not the only map and visuals changes on the way. Improving the visual quality of Monolith will continue in the months ahead but you’ll notice these initial visual enhancements and changes in just a few days.



Some of you on high settings or PS4 Pros will notice foliage growing once again (yay, grass!) Everyone will be able to view the new structural texturing that is more in line with the direction we’re heading. These structural changes will replace the visuals we were temporarily using with the release of Monolith in December.



The other major changes you’ll notice are those in the Jungle. The layout has been redesigned to improve:

Layout flow, jungle camp spacing, and the Amber Link location. Improve the entrance and exit location readability. Improve combat spaces, tight corners.