New Paragon Hero

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Morigesh is the newest hero in Paragon after a new version .39 update that went live today in Epic's MOBA. In addition to the new hero this includes a revamped jungle and some new visuals. These notes have all the details on the patch, and this post has further details on the visual update and the new jungle landscape. Here's a Morigesh cinematic launch trailer, and here's more on some of the changes:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 5 April 2017, 04:50.
Chatbear Announcements.